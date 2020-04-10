According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Friday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is 3,112, up from the 3,018 reported Thursday. The number of positive cases in Graham remains at two. Greenlee County now has two and Cochise jumped to 11.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 97.
As of Friday, there have been 37,734 tested in the state, up from the 34,564 cases reported Thursday, with 7 percent testing positive.
According to the CDC, as of Thursday there were 427,460 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. compared to 395,011 Wednesday. It also reported 14,696 deaths, up from the 12,754 deaths reported Wednesday.
There are 415,757 cases under investigation nationwide, up from 384,944 Wednesday.