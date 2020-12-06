The number of Arizona COVID-19 cases increased 12 percent Nov. 30-Dec. 7, but what causes health officials even more concern is the increase in hospital-related numbers.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, hospitals have seen an increase of 22 percent of people being hospitalized with the virus, a 27 percent increase in the number of those patients needing ICU beds and a 30 percent increase in the number needing to be placed on ventilators.
Officials have said an increase in hospitalized patients invariably leads to an increase in deaths in the following weeks. There was a 5 percent increase in deaths Nov. 30-Dec. 7.
Late last week the Graham County Health Department and Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center announced the “rolling five day average of positive COVID patients in the hospital continues to hover above 14.”
“Today, Graham County’s 100 positive cases per 100,000 residents is five times greater than the state’s cautionary threshold and for the projected future, our percent positivity rate will be over 25%, which is twice that of the state average,” the statement said. “Hospital admissions continue to place our hospital consistently at or near capacity.”
Health officials said their “greatest concern” is the likelihood of a continued spike due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
“Hospital staff continues to be stretched thin and options for additional staff from outside of our area to help with the surge are not proving readily available. As the COVID-like illness rate’s trajectory continues to increase expeditiously in our region, staffing and capacity at the hospital continues to be the greatest concern our county faces,” the news release stated.
The Graham County Board of Supervisors passed a county-wide mask mandate that went into affect Nov. 26. At the time the mandate was passed, health officials warned it would take at least four weeks to see an impact and stressed the need to wear masks and socially distance.
According to the state health department, 365,843 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and 6,950 have died, 311 in the last week.
As of Sunday, 2,513 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, 736 were in intensive care and 459 were on ventilators.
According to the state health department, there have only been 117 lab-confirmed cases of the flu statewide this flu season compared to the five-year average of 896 by this time of the season.
More than 14 million Americans have caught the virus and 280,135 have died, 14,969 in the last week.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, there were 34,200 flu-related deaths during the 2018–2019 influenza season.
Graham County added another 29 patients to its active COVID-19 caseload Sunday.
Thirty-eight Graham County residents with COVID-19 have died, three within the last week. Nearly 1,300 have recovered. More than 1,000 are currently battling the virus.
Greenlee County reported four new patients Saturday night bringing the total number of actively ill to 177. Three patients have died thus far and 117 have recovered.