State COVID-19 numbers now at 5,064
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Monday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is 5,064. That number was 4,929 on Sunday. The number of positive cases in Graham and Greenlee counties remains at two apiece. The number of cases diagnosed in Cochise County is 28.
Health officials report the Graham and Greenlee COVID-19 victims have fully recovered.
According to the Cochise County Health Department of the 28 cases diagnosed since the beginning of the outbreak, four required hospitalization. The website indicates two have been released from isolation.
The county defines "released from isolation" as the following:
Released from Isolation is defined as: persons with COVID-19 who had symptoms and were directed to care for themselves at home has discontinued isolation under the following conditions: 1) at least 72 hours have passed since recovery, defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and 2) improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath); and 3) at least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared.
The number of known people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 187. On Sunday that number was 184.
The state reported 54,500 people have been tested statewide. On Sunday that number was 52,990. The number of those tested in Graham County is 173; in Greenlee County, 73 and in Cochise County, 599. The positive rate across the state remains 8 percent.
According to the CDC, labs have confirmed 690,714 COVID-19 cases since Jan. 22. That number was 661,712 on Friday. The CDC also reported 35,443 have died of COVID-19 since Jan. 22. On Friday, the agency reported 33,049.
By contrast, the CDC estimates that up to 42.9 million people got sick during the 2018-2019 flu season, which lasted 21 weeks. Roughly 647,000 people were hospitalized and 61,200 died.