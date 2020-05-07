According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Thursday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is 9,945. That number was 9,707 Wednesday.
The number of positive cases diagnosed overall in Graham County is 20, according to county officials. The number in Greenlee County is two. Cochise County has recorded 40 cases.
Health officials report the first two Graham County victims and the Greenlee COVID-19 victims have fully recovered.
According to the Cochise County Health Department, of the 40 cases diagnosed since the beginning of the outbreak, six required hospitalization. The website indicates 28 have been released from isolation.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 450. On Wednesday it was 426. That equals 6.26 percent.
The highest number of people to die on any one day was 20. That happened on April 19 and again on April 20. As of Thursday, ADHS was reporting 60 deaths since April 28, but the agency adjusts numbers daily as it receives additional reports. Nine died April 28. Twelve died on the 29th and 10 on April 30. Five died on May 1, seven on May 2, six on May 3 and seven on May 4. So far there have been four recorded deaths for May 5.
The number of people tested by the state so far is 111,086. On Wednesday that number was 91,737. The percentage that have tested positive is 7.6 percent.
The CDC is reporting 22,303 news cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases since Jan. 22 to 1,193,813. The agency is also reporting 2,523 new deaths. The death toll stands at 70,802.