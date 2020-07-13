The Arizona Department of Health Services reported eight new COVID-19-related deaths Monday morning and 1,357 new cases.
Since the start of the pandemic, Graham County has documented 207 cases, Greenlee County 33 and Cochise County 1,062.
Fifty of Graham County's patients have recovered and four have died. Twelve of Greenlee's patients have recovered and one has died. In Cochise County, 581 have recovered and 22 have died.
Nearly 124,000 people have contracted COVID-19 in Arizona and 2,245 people have died.
Nearly 900,000 have been tested for the virus and 11.9 percent have tested positive.
On Sunday, 3,373 people were in Arizona hospitals as a result of COVID-19 and 936 of them were in intensive care. The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators was 671.
Ten percent of the state's ICU beds were available on Sunday; 49 percent of the ventilators were available.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported 62,918 new cases and 906 new deaths Sunday. The U.S. has documented more than 3.2 million cases since the start of the pandemic and 134,572 deaths.
For more information about Arizona’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, visit azhealth.gov/COVID-19.