The Arizona Department of Health Services reported Sunday that the state has now recorded 26,889 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 1,438 new cases. There have been 1,044 deaths.
According to the state, Graham County has documented 40 cases and Greenlee County 10.
Two Graham County residents with COVID-19 have died, but both had underlying health conditions. The majority of those diagnosed prior to May 25 have recovered.
One patient has died in Greenlee County and two have recovered. Nine Greenlee County residents are waiting for their test results.
The state reported Sunday 141 Cochise County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. According to county officials, five have died and 59 patients have been released from isolation. Thirteen of the patients were hospitalized at some point, six of them have been in ICU.
On Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control reported 29,034 new cases, bringing the total number of diagnosed cases to 1,891,690. It also reported 1,128 new deaths, bringing that total to 109,192.