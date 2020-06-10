The Arizona Department of Health Services reported Wednesday that the state has documented 1,556 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 29,852. The agency also reported 25 new deaths, bringing the total to 1,095.
According to the state, Graham County has documented 45 cases and Greenlee County 10. Twenty-one patients in each county are awaiting test results.
Two Graham County residents with COVID-19 have died, but both had underlying health conditions. The majority of those diagnosed prior to May 25 have recovered.
One patient has died in Greenlee County and two have recovered.
The state reported Wednesday that 167 Cochise County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. According to county officials, as of Tuesday, five have died and 69 patients have been released from isolation. Fourteen of the patients were hospitalized at some point, six of them have been in ICU.
According to the state, as of Tuesday, there were 1,274 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 273 were on ventilators and 413 were in ICU. The state reported that, overall, 79 percent of the state's ICU beds were in use. Fifty-four percent of the state's ventilators were available for use on Tuesday.
One hundred and eight patients were released from the hospital Tuesday.
On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control reported 17,458 new cases, bringing the total number of diagnosed cases to 1,956,421. It also reported 550 new deaths, bringing that total to 110,925.