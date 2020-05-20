According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Wednesday, the number of COVID-19 cases that have been documented in Arizona is 14,897. That number was 14,566 on Tuesday.
The number of positive cases diagnosed in Graham County since March 1 has increased by one to 21, but according to Graham County Health Director Brian Williams, the latest patient only lives in the county on paper. The number in Greenlee County is three. According to the Cochise County Health Department, the county has recorded 51 cases.
According to the Cochise County Health Department, of the 51 cases diagnosed since the beginning of the outbreak, eight required hospitalization and three spent time in the ICU. The website indicates 40 have been released from isolation.
Of the Graham County cases, Douglas said nearly all have been released from quarantine or isolation.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 747. That number was 704 on Tuesday.
The number of people tested by the state so far is 227,099. On Tuesday, that number was 220,612. The percentage that have tested positive is 5.8 percent. In late April, the percentage was 9 percent.
The CDC is reporting 24,481 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases since Jan. 22 to 1,504,830. The agency is also reporting 933 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 90,340.