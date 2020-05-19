According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Tuesday the number of COVID-19 cases that have been documented in Arizona is 14,566. That number was 14,170 on Monday.
The number of positive cases diagnosed in Graham County since March 1 is 20. The number in Greenlee County is three. Cochise County has recorded 46 cases.
According to the Cochise County Health Department, of the 46 cases diagnosed since the beginning of the outbreak, eight required hospitalization and three spent time in the ICU. The website indicates 38 have been released from isolation.
Of the Graham County cases, Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas said nearly all have been released from quarantine or isolation.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 704. That number was 686 on Monday.
The number of people tested by the state so far is 220,612. On Monday, that number was 212,784. The percentage that have tested positive is 5.9 percent. In late April, the percentage was 9 percent.
The CDC is reporting 13,284 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases since Jan. 22 to 1,480,349. The agency is also reporting 698 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 89,407.