According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Friday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is 4,507. On Wednesday, the agency reported 4,234 cases. The number of positive cases in Graham and Greenlee counties remains at two apiece. The number of cases in Cochise County is up to 20.
The number of known people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 169. On Thursday that number was 150.
The state reported 49,230 people have been tested statewide. On Thursday that number was 47,398. The number of those tested in Graham County is 153; in Greenlee County, 67 and in Cochise County, 524. The positive rate across the state remains 8 percent.
According to the CDC, as of Thursday there were 632,548 COVID-19 cases in the U.S. On Wednesday there were 605,390. The CDC also reported 31,071 deaths. That number was 24,582 on Wednesday.