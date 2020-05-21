According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Thursday, the number of COVID-19 cases that have been documented in Arizona is 15,315. That number was 14,897 on Wednesday.
The number of positive cases diagnosed in Graham County since March 1 is 21. The number in Greenlee County is three. According to the Cochise County Health Department, the county has recorded 51 cases.
According to the Cochise County Health Department, of the 51 cases diagnosed since the beginning of the outbreak, one has died. Eight required hospitalization and three spent time in the ICU. The website indicates 40 have been released from isolation.
Of the Graham County cases, Douglas said nearly all have been released from quarantine or isolation.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 763. That number was 747 on Tuesday.
The number of people tested by the state so far is 237,417. On Wednesday, that number was 227,099. The percentage that have tested positive is 5.8 percent. In late April, the percentage was 9 percent.
The CDC is reporting 23,405 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases since Jan. 22 to 1,528,235. The agency is also reporting 1,324 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 91,664.