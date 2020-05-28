The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 501 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total number of documented cases in Arizona since the start of the pandemic to 17,763.
Graham County cases has recorded four more cases this week, bringing the total to 26. Three of the four cases are connected and 12 additional people associated with them are awaiting test results, said Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas.
Cochise County has documented 67 cases.
Both counties have reported one death each, however, the majority of the people in both counties have recovered and are no longer in isolation.
Greenlee County is now reporting four COVID-19 cases; two of them are active.
The state reported 26 new deaths Thursday, bringing the number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona to 857.
The number of people tested by the state so far is 287,605. The percentage that have tested positive is 5.5 percent. In late April, the percentage was 9 percent.
The CDC is reporting 16,429 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases since Jan. 22 to 1,678,843. The agency is also reporting 770 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 99,031.