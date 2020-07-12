According to Graham County, a fourth Graham County resident with COVID-19 has died. No other details were being released in order to protect their privacy. The county also reported three new cases of the virus.
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 86 new COVID-19-related deaths Sunday morning and 2,537 new cases.
On Saturday, the state reported 69 new deaths and 3,038 new cases.
Since the start of the pandemic, Graham County has documented 204 cases, Greenlee County 32 and Cochise County 1,049.
Fifty of Graham County's patients have recovered. Twelve of Greenlee's patients have recovered and one has died. In Cochise County, 564 have recovered and 21 have died.
The following are the ages of Graham County's 204 positive cases: (37) under 20, (57) 21-34 years old, (79) 35-64 years old, (31) 65 years old plus.
Nearly 123,000 people have contracted COVID-19 in Arizona and 2,237 people have died.
More than 892,000 have been tested for the virus and 11.8 percent have tested positive.
On Saturday, 3,432 people were in Arizona hospitals as a result of COVID-19 and 922 of them were in intensive care. The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators was 631.
Eleven percent of the state's ICU beds were available on Saturday; 51 percent of the ventilators were available.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported 66,281 new cases and 811 new deaths Saturday. The U.S. has documented nearly 3.2 million cases since the start of the pandemic and 133,666 deaths.
For more information about Arizona’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, visit azhealth.gov/COVID-19.