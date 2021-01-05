The Arizona Department of Health Services announced Tuesday morning the deaths of another 253 residents from COVID-19.
According to the state, 9,317 Arizonans have died of the virus since the first case was announced on Jan. 26, 2020. A total of 567,474 Arizonans have caught COVID-19.
Just under 4,800 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, just under 1,100 are in ICU and 761 are on ventilators. Eight percent of ICU and inpatient beds were available statewide as of Monday. Eighteen of those patients were at Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center.
Although recent deaths take a few days to record, AZDHS records show the single highest date for deaths was Dec. 17 when 105 people died. Prior to that date, the record was 103 deaths on July 17.
As of Tuesday morning, 140 Greenlee County residents were battling the virus; another seven patients were added to the list Monday night. In Graham County, 1,151 were sick after 58 new cases were added Monday.
Three Greenlee County COVID-19 patients have died; Graham County has lost 51 patients.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, 350,664 Americans have died while battling the virus, including 18,420 in the last week. More than 20 million have caught the virus since Jan. 21, 2020.
The state health department has reported 596 lab-confirmed cases of the flu statewide. The five-year average for this time of year is 4,782.
According to the CDC, the number of positive flu tests are much lower than normal despite a higher than normal number of tests being performed. The agency has also reported flu vaccinations are up more than 40 percent.