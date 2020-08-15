The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 933 new COVID-19 cases and 69 deaths Saturday morning, bringing the statewide totals to 192,654 cases and 4,492 deaths.
More than 1.3 million people have been tested in Arizona; the positivity rate is 12.2 percent.
The number of people in the hospital with the virus continues to drop. As of Friday, 1,282 were hospitalized. On Thursday, that number was 1,359.
The Graham County Health Department announced 12 new COVID-19 cases Friday night. The county has now recorded 596 cases since March, 352 of which are still active.
Two-hundred and twenty-four patients have recovered in Graham County; 20 have died.
Greenlee County has documented 58 cases. Forty-two have recovered so far and two have died.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported 52,799 new cases Friday and 1,169 deaths. The total number of cases in the U.S. is now more than 5.2 million. More than 166,000 people have died.