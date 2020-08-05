The State of Arizona reported 1,698 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning and 87 deaths.
The total since the start of the pandemic now stands at 182,203 cases and 3,932 deaths.
The Graham County Health Department reported Tuesday night that the county has lost another resident with COVID-19, bringing the total to 12 since the start of the pandemic.
The department reported the patient was a Safford resident older than 65, but is not releasing any additional information to protect the family's privacy.
The health department also announced 19 new cases of the virus. Since March, 511 cases have been documented. So far, 132 people have recovered.
Greenlee County remains at 57 cases, 34 recoveries and two deaths.
Cochise County added six more cases, bringing their totals to 1,560 cases, 1,223 recoveries and 52 deaths.
On Tuesday, 1,945 people were hospitalized in Arizona with COVID-19, 618 were in ICU and 455 were on ventilators.
On Monday, 2,024 people were hospitalized in Arizona with the virus, 638 were in ICU and 474 were on ventilators.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported 49,716 new cases and 733 deaths. The total number of cases is just shy of 4.7 million with 155,204 deaths.