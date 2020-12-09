Graham County's COVID-19 cases rose by 19 this morning and there are currently 13 virus patients at Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center.
According to the Graham County Health Department, 1,025 residents are currently battling the virus. Thirty-eight residents have died and 1,375 have recovered.
Of the 19 new patients, 12 live in Safford, six are Thatcher residents and one is a member of the San Carlos Apache tribe.
The Arizona Department of Health Services announced 4,444 new cases this morning and 108 deaths. The statewide positivity rate is 10.7% compared to Graham County's 25.2%.
There were 3,297 COVID-19 patients in the hospital Tuesday, 766 in ICU and 492 on ventilators. Just 10% of the state's ICU and inpatient beds are available, according to the state.