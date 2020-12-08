Twenty-one more Graham County and eight more Greenlee County residents have caught the virus that causes COVID-19.
According to the Graham County Health Department, 1,013 residents are currently battling COVID-19. Thirteen of the new patients live in Safford and eight live in Thatcher.
Graham County's positivity rate is currently just over 25% compared to the state's 10.6%. Since March, 2,419 county residents have caught the virus. Thirty-eight have died and 1,368 have recovered.
There are currently 185 active cases in Greenlee County. Three residents have died and 117 have recovered.
The state's health department reported 12,314 new cases Tuesday morning and 23 deaths. The total number of diagnosed cases now stands at 378,157 statewide with 6,973 deaths.
As of Monday, 3,157 Arizonans with COVID-19 were hospitalized, 744 in ICU and 487 on ventilators.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, nearly 15 million Americans have been diagnosed with the virus since Jan. 21 and 282,785 people have died, more than 15,000 in the last seven days alone.