The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 69 new COVID-19-related deaths Saturday morning and 3,038 new cases.
Since the start of the pandemic, Graham County has documented 201 cases, Greenlee County 32 and Cochise County 1,020.
Fifty of Graham County's patients have recovered and three have died. Twelve of Greenlee's patients have recovered and one has died. In Cochise County, 548 have recovered and 21 have died.
Nearly 120,000 people have contracted COVID-19 in Arizona and 2,151 people have died.
More than 878,000 have been tested for the virus and 11.7 percent have tested positive.
On Friday, 3,485 people were in Arizona hospitals as a result of COVID-19 and 899 of them were in intensive care. The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators was 620.
Ten percent of the state's ICU beds were available on Friday; 49 percent of the ventilators were available.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported nearly 59,260 new cases and 799 new deaths Friday. The U.S. has documented more than 3.1 million cases since the start of the pandemic and 132,855 deaths.
Canyonlands Healthcare is holding a free COVID-19 testing blitz on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Greenlee County South Annex Building, 1684 Fairgrounds Road in Duncan.
For more information about Arizona’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, visit azhealth.gov/COVID-19.