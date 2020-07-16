The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 58 new COVID-19-related deaths Thursday morning and 3,259 new cases.
Since the start of the pandemic, Graham County has documented 236 cases, Greenlee County 40 and Cochise County 1,140.
Fifty-one of Graham County's patients have recovered and four have died. Twelve of Greenlee's patients have recovered and one has died. In Cochise County, 683 have recovered and 27 have died.
More than 134,000 people have contracted COVID-19 in Arizona and 2,492 people have died.
Nearly 952,000 have been tested for the virus and 12.1 percent have tested positive.
On Wednesday, 3,454 people were in Arizona hospitals as a result of COVID-19 and 918 of them were in intensive care. The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators was 657.
Eleven percent of the state's ICU beds were available on Wednesday; 47 percent of the ventilators were available.
On Wednesday evening, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported nearly 61,000 new cases and another 773 deaths. The total number of cases nationwide is now over 3.4 million and just shy of 136,000 people have died.
For more information about Arizona’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, visit azhealth.gov/COVID-19.