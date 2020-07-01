As of Wednesday morning, the state has confirmed 108 COVID-19 cases in Graham County, 18 in Greenlee County and 657 in Cochise County.
Of the 92 cases in Graham County documented since March 13, two have died and 33 have recovered. In Greenlee County, one has died and nine have recovered. Six people have died in Cochise County and 330 have recovered.
Since the start of the pandemic, 84,092 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 1,720 have died.
As of Wednesday, nearly 722,000 people have been tested for the virus in the state; 10.2 percent have tested positive. On June 22, 8.4 percent of the total number of people tested had tested positive.
On Tuesday, 2,876 people with COVID-19 were in the hospital, 675 of them were in ICU and 466 of them were on ventilators. Eleven percent of ICU beds were available for use Tuesday and 54 percent of ventilators were available.
Three hundred twenty-two COVID-19 patients were released from hospitals statewide Tuesday.
The Graham County Health Department announced 12 new positive cases Wednesday morning. Seven patients are from Safford, two from Thatcher, two from San Carlos Apache tribe, and one from Pima.
The ages of the 108 positive cases: (21) under 20, (27) 21-34 years old, (40) 35-64 years old, (20) 65 years old plus.
The Centers for Disease Control announced 35,664 new cases Tuesday and 370 new deaths. The total number of cases nationwide is now just under 2.6 million and the number of people who have died is 126,739.