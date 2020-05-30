According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, Graham County has now documented 28 cases of COVID-19, Cochise County is up to 72 and Greenlee County is reporting five cases.
On Saturday morning, the state reported 790 new cases and 18 new deaths. The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic now stands at 19,255 and the number of deaths 903.
According to the state, April 30 was the single highest day for deaths at 26.
The state also reported 10,220 new tests have been completed, bringing that total since the start of the pandemic to 307,715. Roughly 5.6 percent of people tested test positive.
Graham County has documented two deaths. Both of those who died had underlying health conditions, too.
Most of the patients diagnosed prior to this past week have recovered, according to Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas.
Cochise County has also recorded two deaths. Fifty-two of their patients have been released from isolation.
The Greenlee County Health Department announced Friday that another county resident has contracted COVID-19.
According to a news release, the latest case was "community acquired and related to a cluster in a neighboring county." The county is now investigating who the patient came into contact with in the hopes of stopping the spread.
This patient makes the fifth to be diagnosed with the illness in Greenlee County since the start of the pandemic. According to the health department, two of the five patients have fully recovered.
On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control reported 21,304 new cases, bringing the total number of documented cases to 1,719,827. The agency also reported 1,265 new deaths, bringing the total to 101,711.