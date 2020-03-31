PHOENIX -- The state's estimated 86,000 high school seniors won't be prevented from graduating just because the governor shut down Arizona schools through the end of the academic year.
Without dissent, the state Board of Education adopted an emergency rule Tuesday that bars school districts and charter schools from withholding academic credit or a diploma "solely because the student missed instructional time due to a school closure issued by the governor.''
The rule also says that schools, in determining if a student meets the minimum course and competency requirements may consider whether that person has successfully completed the educational opportunities that were provided during the days the schools where shuttered. That can include both online instruction and independent study that may be through printed materials.
But the rule does have an escape clause of sorts if there is no ability to determine if a student actually has been doing anything while at home. In that case, schools can decide that a student has met the requirements if he or she "was on track to meet the minimum course of study and competency requirements prior to the school closure.''