As of Monday, Arizona has documented 214,251 cases of COVID-19 and 5,478 deaths.
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 233 positive cases and two deaths Monday morning. The positivity rate for the state is 10.7 percent.
Graham County has documented 793 cases, 640 recoveries and 24 deaths. The health department reported seven cases Friday through Monday and a positivity rate of 8.4 percent. (The county’s numbers do not include results from this past weekend’s testing blitz.)
Greenlee County hasn’t had a new case since Aug. 6. Of the county’s 58 patients, two have died and the rest have fully recovered. The county has tested 1,223 residents overall.
As of Sunday, 472 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized statewide and 119 of those were in ICU. On Sept. 13, 489 were hospitalized and 168 were in ICU.
On Aug. 20, 1,068 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized and 365 were in ICU.