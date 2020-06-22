Arizona, and more specifically, Eastern Arizona, continues to see a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.
From June 15 to June 22, Graham County added 15 to the total number of COVID-19 cases diagnosed since the start of the pandemic; Greenlee County added three and Cochise County added 189.
The overall totals for the counties: Graham, 65; Greenlee, 15 and Cochise, 410.
The statewide totals rose from 36,705 cases and 1,194 dead to 54,586 cases and 1,342 dead.
Nationwide, the totals rose from 2,063,812 cases to 2,248,029 cases. The number of dead increased from 115,271 to 119,615.
Graham County can no longer keep track of pending test results because so many labs are now conducting testing, said Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas.
It is also getting more difficult to keep accurate statistics on those who have recovered in Graham County, although discussions are underway to address that issue, Douglas said.
According to Greenlee County, five of their patients have recovered. In Cochise County, 138 of their patients have recovered.
Douglas said his staff have linked all but five Graham County cases to specific clusters of people. They suspect the five may have been infected by unknown asymptomatic people, he said.
Nearly 578,000 people have been tested for the virus in the state; 8.4 percent have tested positive.
On Sunday, 1,992 people with COVID-19 were in the hospital, 583 of them were in ICU and 379 of them were on ventilators. Sixteen percent of ICU beds were available for use Sunday and 58 percent of ventilators were available.
Just under 200 COVID-19 patients were released from hospitals statewide Sunday.
Health authorities would like to reemphasize the importance of the tools below which are proven to reduce the spread of the virus:
- Wear a face covering in public when unable to social distance by 6ft.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular EPA registered household cleaning spray or wipes.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Stay home when you’re sick.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- When shopping, limit the number of people who you take with you. If possible, pick one person from your household to do the shopping.