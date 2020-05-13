According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Wednesday the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is 12,176. That number was 11,736 Tuesday.
The number of positive cases diagnosed overall in Graham County is 21. The number in Greenlee County is two. Cochise County has recorded 43 cases.
According to the Cochise County Health Department, of the 43 cases diagnosed since the beginning of the outbreak, six required hospitalization. The website indicates 33 have been released from isolation.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 594. On Tuesday it was 562.
The number of people tested by the state so far is 165,810. On Tuesday, that number was 159,082. The percentage that have tested positive is 6.4 percent.
The CDC is reporting 21,467 news cases as of Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases since Jan. 22 to 1,364,061. The agency is also reporting 1,426 new deaths. The death toll stands at 82,246.