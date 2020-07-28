Arizona has now documented 165,934 cases of COVID-19 and 3,408 deaths. The number of cases statewide rose by 2,107 since Monday morning and 104 news deaths were reported.
Graham County officials announced Monday night that 35 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 431 since the pandemic started. One week ago today, the county was at 312 cases. Two weeks ago, there were 207 patients.
Eighty-seven of Graham County's patients have recovered; six have died.
Greenlee County reported Monday night they remained at 52 cases, the state is reporting they are at 54 cases this morning. Twenty-two of their patients have recovered and two have died.
Cochise County has documented 1,422 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 23 since Monday. The state has reported 44 deaths in that county and 1,019 recoveries.
Graham County's increase was the sixth highest increase across the state. Maricopa County's patient list rose by more than 1,400 and Pima County's rose by 183. Gila County, which is comparable in size to Graham County, rose by 21.
According to the state, 1,112,825 people have been tested statewide and 12.7 percent tested positive.
The number of people hospitalized Monday was down to 2,564 from 2,626 the day prior. The number of people in ICU fell slightly from 820 to 814. Those on respirators rose slightly from 567 to 574 Monday.
Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas said that although the county is doing well when one looks at the per capita numbers, he can not predict when the county will start seeing a slowing of the spread.
"I don't see our numbers leveling out anytime soon," Douglas said.
Again, people need to wear face masks, wash their hands often and maintain their distance from others, he said. Most people who are contracting the illness lately tend to be younger and they are being exposed at work or at home.
Nationwide the U.S. Centers for Disease Control has recorded 4.2 million cases and 146,546 deaths.