THATCHER- A line of cars spanned two blocks Tuesday morning after the owner of the Gila Outdoor Store became inspired to help out.
Over the last week, Lance Shupe and his employees have been gathering beans, potatoes and toilet paper to give away. On Tuesday, senior citizens got first dibs starting at 8 a.m. An hour later, everyone else began going through the drive-through set up outside the store.
By 10 a.m., just over 300 bags of food had been dispersed, mostly to the elderly.
Shupe said he felt moved to act because of the situation the community is currently in thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. The situation felt overwhelming and he wanted to help, he said.
"Sometimes we don't understand when we don't have to be without. It's hard to understand what people go through. So it's nice to be able to give back," he said.
He ordered the food through Shane's Place and the Branding Iron also made a donation, Shupe said.
"We had a little over 2,300 pounds of food and this wasn't counting the toilet paper or potatoes. We had a bunch of bread we gave to the elderly," he said.
Sydnee Shupe, Lance's daughter, was out working with the rest of the Gila Outdoor crew on Tuesday morning.
"It feels really good to help people in need, it gives you joy all around. You can tell that they really appreciate what is happening here. I've seen one parent that I know, it was my softball coach,and it really really nice seeing him and it felt really good to help him personally," Sydnee Shupe said.