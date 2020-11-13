The Safford Unified School District is having such a tough time finding substitute teachers the governing board unanimously agreed to a temporary pay hike for them.
"We are running short on subs even though we have more than normal," SUSD Superintendent A.J. Taylor said during Thursday night's board meeting. "Our needs are exceeding our numbers."
The district has come close to the "breaking point" a couple of times due to COVID-19 and has had to have administrators take over classrooms, Taylor said.
"We have had some subs say 'No,' but I don't know if they're going elsewhere," Taylor said.
At one point, the district used to pay substitute teachers more than other districts in the Gila Valley, but in recent years it's fallen to the bottom of the list, he said.
The temporary measure still doesn't put SUSD at the top of the list, but it will make it competitive with the other districts, he said.
Substitute teacher pay will increase from $80 to $95 per day temporarily. Teachers with standard teacher certificates will see an increase from $85 to $100 a day.
Substitutes working in Pima schools earn $101 a day and long-term subs make $112 a day, said Matt Petersen, Pima Unified School District superintendent.
So far, Petersen said he hasn't had a huge number of teachers out at the same time, although he has had teachers test positive or spend time in quarantine.
The district has been advertising on Facebook and the district's marque the need for subs, he said. Several parents have applied for the position because they realize how important it is for in-person learning to continue.
"This community wants school to stay in session," Petersen said.
Should he have to, he could place his curriculum coaches and intervention specialists, who have teaching certificates, in classrooms, Petersen said.
Fort Thomas students have had to return to distance learning because of the upswing in COVID-19 cases, but when school is in session the district pays substitute teachers $130 a day, said Shane Hawkins, school superintendent.
If they are long-term subs, they earn the same daily rate as a first-year teacher, he said.
The district pays well because it is difficult to find subs, he said.
"We try to maintain enough people in our pool to take care of our needs," Hawkins said.
It's always been difficult to find substitute teachers in Greenlee County, but COVID-19 doesn't appear to be making it any more difficult, said David Woodall and Eldon Merrill, the superintendents in Morenci and Duncan.
Duncan Unified School District pays its subs $95 a day if the assignment is short. Long-term subs receive $135, Merrill said.
Morenci Unified pays $100 a day, but Woodall said he is considering going to $110 or $115 to entice more to sign up. Long-term subs, those that serve more than 10 days, receive $150 a day.