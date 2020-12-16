Safford Unified School District now has a back-up plan if they continue to see days where 10% or more of their staff members are unable to work due to being in quarantine or having COVID-19.
Should any of their schools reach that threshold for two days in a row, the principal and Superintendent A.J. Taylor will discuss whether they should go to a hybrid learning model for a five-day period.
During that hybrid period, half of the students will work from home on paper assignments while the other half will be sent to school, Taylor said.
Just because a school has reached a 10% absent rate doesn't necessarily mean the school will go to a hybrid learning model, however. It will depend upon who is absent and whether they can be covered by other teachers, substitutes, paraprofessionals or administrators.
There have been times in recent weeks in which schools were "hanging on by a thread and the thread was fraying" because a mixture of all of those people were absent, Taylor said.
Normally at this time of year, the district can expect to see anywhere from six to 18 teachers absent per day district-wide. This year, that number has ranged from 10 to 25, Taylor said.
During the week of Dec. 7, 186 teachers and other instructional staff were either in quarantine or had COVID-19 compared to 90 during the same week last year, Taylor said.
That meant an average of 37 staff members (roughly 10 percent) were absent every day that week district-wide, he said.
The plan would just be a contingency so no one is in a "panic state if it happens and we have been pretty close," Taylor said.
"We're only looking at this as a last resort," Taylor said. "Hopefully we'd never have to use it."
While the recent raise in substitute pay did attract additional subs, Taylor said they've been getting sick or placed in quarantine, too.
Board member Matt Herrington said he'd be interested to see overall how many staff members have been placed in quarantine as opposed to actually being diagnosed with COVID-19.
He also said he doesn't believe people should be quarantined merely for being exposed to the virus, saying the district is "making it harder" on themselves.
Board member Craig Hackett pointed out the district has no control over the 14-day quarantine period.
Lafe Nelson Elementary Principal D'Anna O'Mera thanked the board for considering a back-up plan.
There have been days at her school when she simply doesn't have enough adults to cover everything that needs to be covered, such as recess, which can be a safety and liability issue, she said.
Substitutes often don't know the schools very well and as a result, there have been times when things are being done incorrectly or not at all, she said.
Dorothy Stinson Principal Michael Moreno echoed O'Mera's statements, saying that so far "we've made it work, but barely."
Board member Diane Junion, the only board member who voted against the back-up plan, said more outside the box thinking is needed. She wondered if parents and other adults could fill in for absent staff members, particularly paraprofessionals.
Most of the positions they were talking about require Level 1 fingerprint clearance cards, Taylor responded.
Junion also suggested that instead of an entire school going to hybrid learning, perhaps they could make the decision by grade level.
O'Mera said they've been able to cover when those absent have come from just one or two grade levels, but lately the problem has extended beyond those numbers.
"There have been times when we just don't have enough adults to run the whole school," she said.
There have been too many days where her teachers have run from morning to night with nothing but a 15-minute lunch break, O'Mera said.
All of the principals told the board they want to be in school full-time, especially because they are trying to get their students caught up because of last spring's shut-down, but a back-up plan needs to be put in place.
In the end, the board voted 4-1 for the backup plan.