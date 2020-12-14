The Safford Unified School District governing board is holding a special meeting Wednesday evening to discuss going to a hybrid learning model in certain circumstances.
According to the agenda for the meeting, "It is recommended that the governing board discuss updating the current in-person learning mode to include provisions for a hybrid-learning option if there are not enough staff to cover student supervision."
SUSD is recommending that when a site has 10% of their combined certified and classified staff absent due to illness two or more days in a row, a hybrid-learning mode for five school days be considered. Once the five days are up, the principal and Superintendent AJ Taylor would discuss to see if the hybrid model should be extended another five days.
The meeting is set for 6 p.m. at the David M. Player Center for Arts Building. Facemasks will be required and social distancing will be in place.
School districts across the Gila Valley have been experiencing a high number of absences amongst its teachers and bus drivers lately, either because of exposure to COVID-19 or because they've contracted it.
SUSD recently cut several of its bus routes due to a lack of drivers.