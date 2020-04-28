The following are the April/May meal sites and times for the Safford Unified School District's Emergency Food Program, which offers free meals to all area children 18 years and under. Lunch and breakfast are served together.
Safford Middle School Cafeteria (Hot Lunch & Cold Breakfast) 1067 8th Ave. ~ 10:30 am – 12:30 pm
Thunderbird Mobile Home Park Entrance. (Cold Lunch & Breakfast) S. HWY 191 & W. Ocotilla St. ~ 10:30 am – 11:30 am
Copper Canyon South Entrance area look for school bus. (Cold Lunch & Breakfast) US Hwy 70 & Copper Canyon Dr. ~ 10:30 am – 11:30 am
Vista Linda Neighborhood Entrance. (Cold Lunch & Breakfast) 2111 Calle Mesa Verde ~ 10:30 am – 11:30 am
Nelson Dr. (Cold Lunch & Breakfast) Nelson Place & Hwy 70. ~ 10:30 am – 11 am
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. (Cold Lunch & Breakfast) 4th Street ~ 11:15 am – 12 pm
Compass Medical. (Cold Lunch & Breakfast) 1765 S. 20th Ave. ~ 10:30 am – 11 am
Pinaleno Foothills Apts. (Cold Lunch & Breakfast) S. 20th Ave ~ 11:10 am – 11:30 am
Glen Meadows Area. (Cold Lunch & Breakfast) Corner 14th Ave. & 26th St. ~ 11:35 am – 12 pm
See menus to the left. For questions call 348-7005 or 348-7056.