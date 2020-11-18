Safford Unified School District has so many bus drivers out sick with COVID-19 or in quarantine its had to temporarily eliminate some of its bus routes.
According to an email sent out to parents, the district does not have enough transportation staff to cover all of its routes and as of Thursday, it is canceling "some routes closest to the schools so (they) can continue services to those farther away."
The routes impacted are within the following boundaries:
East of 20th Avenue to West of Highway 191
South of Highway 70 to North of Discovery Park
According to the missive, preschool and the special education-only busses will still pick up at all regular bus stops in accordance with their individual education plan.
The letter goes on to say: "Pickup and drop off times may vary for a while, but please be at your stop at the regular time. We will resume the normal bus routes as soon as we can and thank you for your understanding."
Thatcher Unified School Superintendent Matt Petersen said Wednesday afternoon that Thatcher schools continue to advertise for full and part-time bus drivers.
"On occasion, Thatcher schools will have to double up a route to further accommodate out of district travel by some student organizations," Petersen said. "Luckily, we have not reduced any routes due to the lack of transportation personnel at this time."