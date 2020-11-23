Due to a shortage of substitute teachers, Safford Unified School District is going to distance learning this Wednesday only. In-person learning will resume Nov. 30.
According to a notice posted on Facebook, the decision was made to go to remote learning because of COVID-19 numbers, the lack of subs and because many families choose to keep their children home the day before Thanksgiving anyway since it's a half day.
"Doing that half-day in distance learning will create a 5-day period where no one is on campus. With pandemic numbers ramping up, we want to contribute to help slow the numbers down," the notice said. "Staff will be in distance learning mode as well providing distance learning based instruction for that half-day."
The notice goes on to say:
Wednesday's work will be sent home with students on Tuesday, and teachers will be available for parents and students through their Google classrooms or email for half of the day. Students will not have to have a computer to participate on Wednesday. Students who complete the assignment given by their teacher will be marked present for Wednesday. Students who do not show they completed the assignment may be marked absent.