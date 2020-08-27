Safford schools will be opening its doors next Wednesday, but students will be on a modified school schedule.
According to a posting on the Safford Unified School District website, students will be divided into two groups based on their last names and attend school on opposite days. Students whose last names begin with A through J will be in Group A and the remaining students will be in Group B. For K-8, every Friday will alternate between Group A and Group B. The first Friday, September 4, will be Group A for that partial day. Safford High School is A/B Monday through Thursday. On TGIFridays Group A may visit their teachers from 7:40-9:30 and Group B may visit their teachers from 9:45-11:35.
Mount Graham High School students will not be split up by their last names. Mentor teachers will contact students and let them know if they are A or B.
According to the district, they'll work with families that have students with different last names and accommodate families to be able to come on the same day.
The district also said Gov. Doug Ducey is still mandating face coverings, but when his mandate is lifted, masks will be optional at SUSD unless there is a local mandate.