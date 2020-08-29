The Safford Unified School District has suspended operations at its Bulldog Boulevard Preschool and Childcare Center because one of its staff members has tested positive for COVID-19.
SUSD Superintendent A.J. Taylor said the decision was made to shut down the center after consulting with the Graham County Health Department. The center provides services to 3-5-year-olds and is also a high school Career and Technical Education class.
The center is expected to reopen Sept. 8, Taylor said.
Graham County has documented 714 cases of COVID-19 since the first case was diagnosed in Pima in March. Seven more patients were diagnosed Friday, according to the health department.
Of the 714, 391 have recovered and 22 have died.
Greenlee County has been holding steady at 58 cases since Aug. 6. Fifty-three patients have recovered and two have died.
The State of Arizona announced 629 new cases Saturday morning and 29 deaths. Arizona has recorded 201,287 cases statewide and 5,007 deaths.
The U.S. has documented 5,890,532 total cases and 181,143 deaths. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, 291,985 people have been diagnosed with the virus in the last seven days.