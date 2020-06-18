This Saturday, hungry Valley residents can bring lunch home and help Navajo families struggling with the coronavirus.
Navajo tacos, fry bread and root beer will be on sale across 8th Street from Walmart Saturday from 10 to 3.
The sale is being held by Our Neighbors Farm and Pantry staff (the pantry itself is not involved) and the Gila Valley Rotary Club, which is providing the root beer. Proceeds will help bring protective supplies and food to isolated areas of the Navajo Nation.
According to the Navajo Department of Health, the nation had recorded 6,633 positive COVID-19 cases and 311 deaths as of Monday.
At the end of June, Janine Yellowhair Brown of Our Neighbors Farm and Pantry, her family and pantry director Stacey Scarce will take collected supplies to 27 families near the town of White Cone. It will be their second trip; in May they took about $1,600 in supplies to the area, Brown’s homeland. Donations of money and supplies are also welcome, and can be made at Saturday’s sale. Items needed: 99 percent alcohol from Ace Hardware, antibacterial hand wipes, hand sanitizer, large bottles of Clorox, Clorox spray or wipes, masks, gloves, cold medicine and laundry detergent. To learn more or make a donation, call Janine Yellowhair Brown at (928) 965-6266 or Stacey Scarce at (337) 326-0709.