Thatcher Elementary School teachers participated in a parade of roughly a dozen cars Tuesday night. They wanted a chance to say "Hello" to their students, whom they've been missing since Gov. Doug Ducey shut down schools to slow the spread of COVID-19.
We have lifted the paywall on this story. To support essential reporting, please consider becoming a subscriber.
Information provided by the Washington Department of Health
Symptoms of Coronavirus are similar to flu or colds and may include:
Runny nose, Headache, Cough, Sore throat, Fever and, A general feeling of being unwell
Information provided by the Pima County Health Department