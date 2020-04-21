On Monday evening, Thatcher Unified School District teachers took to the streets to show their students how much they're missed. Plenty of students turned out to show their love as well.
We have lifted the paywall on this story. To support essential reporting, please consider becoming a subscriber.
Information provided by the Washington Department of Health
Symptoms of Coronavirus are similar to flu or colds and may include:
Runny nose, Headache, Cough, Sore throat, Fever and, A general feeling of being unwell
Information provided by the Pima County Health Department