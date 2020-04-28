When plague hit London in 1665, an Englishman named Samuel Pepys wrote in his diary that his worries included “how to put my things and estate in order.”
Today, as COVID-19 stalks the country, people are having the same thoughts and the new pandemic is changing estate planning.
“As many people face the unknown brought on by COVID-19, they are looking at mortality issues,” said Ronnie Squyres, community education coordinator with the SEAGO Area Agency on Aging.
Staring at that unknown, they wonder who would handle their financial affairs in case of serious illness.
“With that, they look to advance planning as a means for control in their lives,” said Squyres.
While the SEAGO Area Agency doesn’t provide estate planning directly, it does offer education and resources on finding assistance with durable powers of attorney, wills and trusts.
But restrictions imposed in COVID-19’s wake have changed how planning is handled.
Before the pandemic, Safford attorney J. Grant Walker usually met estate planning clients personally.
“I liked to meet with clients in person to get their information,” said Walker, adding that to serve them best he needed to learn about their assets and families.
Now he holds initial interviews by phone and gets asset documents by email or regular mail. With law firms on Arizona Governor Doug Ducey’s essential services list, Walker can still see clients as long as COVID-19 health guidelines are followed. However, he has scaled back on in-person meetings.
He mainly holds them for estate plan signings, but will also meet with seniors who have trouble scanning documents or using email. Walker said he has held two or three signings during the pandemic. These now happen on the patio of the Windsong Building, where his practice is located, and clients with health issues wear a mask and gloves.
Walker said he gets slightly fewer estate planning requests lately; before the coronavirus, he fielded six to eight a month but is now down to five.
“I think everybody is kind of pulling back and staying home, so we haven’t had as many estate planning requests.” He said some callers are concerned about catching and possibly dying from COVID-19.
Squyres said many people, wanting to avoid personal contact, are also turning to online resources like BuildaWill.com, Nolo.com and Legalzoom.com for some of their estate planning needs.
Attorney Gregory Larson of Larson and Simpson PLC, which has a Safford office, said his firm has reduced in-person contact with estate planning clients. The firm used to see clients at least twice, for initial intake and document signing, but has suspended all meetings except for signings. Larson said these were still held in the office, following Centers for Disease Control social distancing guidelines.
Another change was on the way before COVID-19, said Larson, but its arrival has been sped up — electronic and remote notary public services, which Ducey authorized this month. Larson said he hadn’t used a remote notary on any estate plans, but both he and Walker are considering it as an addition.
For anyone seeking estate planning information, the SEAGO Area Agency on Aging is offering free Webinars titled Advance Healthcare Planning: Thoughtful Life Conversations. When the pandemic subsides, free in-person workshops will be offered in Graham and Greenlee Counties through SEACUS. To learn more, visit https://www.seago.org/advance-care-planning.
Pepys’ diary, including his account of the plague, can be read online at http://www.gutenberg.org/ebooks/4200.