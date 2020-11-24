The Graham County Health Department announced the COVID-19-related death of a Thatcher resident Tuesday.
The patient was in the 45-54 age group, according to Riley Woods, deputy director of emergency services.
With the addition of 75 new patients Tuesday, there are now 873 Graham County residents actively battling the virus. Just over 1,100 of the county's 2,008 total patients have recovered and 34 have died.
The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 patients by age range:
20-44: 853
Under 20: 430
65 plus: 274
45-54: 232
55-64: 215