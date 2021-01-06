A Thatcher resident 65 or older has become the 54th Graham County resident to die while battling COVID-19.
The Graham County Health Department announced the death Wednesday evening along with the news that another 52 residents have caught the virus.
As of Wednesday evening, 1,169 out of the 3,548 residents who have contracted the illness are still sick.
As of Tuesday night, 150 Greenlee County residents were battling the illness after another 10 patients were added to their list. A total of 441 residents have gotten COVID-19 since March and three have died.