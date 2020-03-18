St. Vincent remains open
Saint Vincent de Paul Society of Safford had some positive news to share Wednesday.
"Right now the coronavirus hasn't affected us," said president Carmen Burnham Tellez.
The thrift store remains open and the pantry has been providing food to roughly 30 people a day, she said.
"It's very important to keep the pantry open so that we can give the people some food. Hopefully, everything will work out for the best and we can continue to help those in need," Tellez said.
She and her staff will be re-evaluating the situation on Friday. Should the coronavirus hit Graham County harder, they may have to cut hours or shorten the number of days they operate.
SEACUS seeking donations
South Eastern Arizona Community Unique Services announced Wednesday that it has polled its participants to see what is needed for their pantry. If you would like to donate an item to support the senior pantry, this is the list of needed items. SEACUS lobby is closed, but if you bring donations by, call them at 428-3229 and they will come out to receive your donations, 1124 W. Thatcher Blvd. #102
- Water
- Bread
- Paper Towels
- Laundry Soap
- Kleenex
- Sanitizer
- Dish Soap
- Cereal
- Canned beans
- Canned veggies
- Ensure/Boost
- Briefs/sanitary napkins (for bladder control)
- Soap
- Coffee Tuna
- Shampoo
- Conditioner
Thatcher Schools seeking information from parents
Thatcher Unified School District sent an email to parents Wednesday asking them to fill out a survey for each of their children in regards to accessible technology devices and services available to our students.
"Due to the unprecedented times in education and the community, Thatcher Schools is continually planning to ensure our students receive the best education possible," the email reads.
The survey was attached to the email.
Fort Bowie National Historic Site's visitor center closed
The National Park Service announced Wednesday that it's closed its visitors centers at Southeast Arizona National Parks until further notice. The decision includes the Fort Bowie National Historic Site, Chiricahua National Monument and Coronado National Memorial.
Where it is possible to adhere to the latest health guidance on social distancing, park facilities, historic districts and trails remain open.
Visit https://www.nps.gov/chir/index.htm , https://www.nps.gov/fobo/index.htm and https://www.nps.gov/coro/index.htm to learn about the natural and human history of the sites and for updated activities.
Greenlee County postponing trials, taking other measures
Greenlee County Clerk of the Court & Probate Registrar Madeline Montoya said she is following the rest of the nation's lead and limiting the number of people her staff has contact with.
"We are still operating and we're still allowing the public to come in, but we're taking the steps to make sure that they're limiting the number of people that are due to come in," Montoya said of her staff.
The courthouse is going to stick with the new 10 people limit guidelines, Montoya said.
"We're postponing any trials right now, so we won't be having any trials but when it comes to court, we're going to continue with court work," Montoya said. "We're just going to have the parties appear telephonically or have them do video conferencing and that should help with avoiding a lot of public contact. "
Library doesn't want COVID-19 to impact Census participation
The Safford City-Graham County Library wants to make sure everyone knows the 2020 Census has NOT been cancelled.
You do not have to leave your home to participate, you can participate online by visiting my2020census.gov and you can call. For English speakers, 844-330-2020 and for Spanish speakers, 844-468-2020.
If you take a screenshot of the confirmation and visit the Graham County 2020 Census Facebook page, you can qualify for giveaways.
If you have any immediate questions or need help regarding the 2020 Census please call 928-432-4168.
Town of Clifton responds to COVID-19
• Clifton Public Library is closed through March 27.
• The April 1 Census Day Celebration has been cancelled.
• Rental of town facilities and new RV Park reservations are suspended until further notice.
• The Visitor's Center is closed until further notice.
• Trash/rubbish pickup has been modified to once per month.
• Citizens who require city services are encouraged to make their requests by telephone instead of going to Town Hall.
• Sewage customers are encouraged to use one of the electronic payment options offered by Payment Services Network, Inc. (PSN)
• The town also declared a State of Emergency on March 16 so it will be eligible for federal funds if they become available.
Few taking advantage of Dollar General offer
Wednesday was the first day Dollar General dedicated their 8 o'clock hour to senior shoppers. However, the new policy appeared to have little effect on the Safford Dollar General store. Customers of all ages, only a handful of them seniors, shopped there during the first hour; most of them were searching for toilet paper. The few senior shoppers declined to comment on the chain's new policy.
Graham County Jail to limit visitors
Graham County Undersheriff Jeff McCormies announced Wednesday the Graham County Jail will be closed to most visitors beginning Friday. The closure will not apply to visits by attorneys and medical professionals, but those visits will be by appointment only.
ADHS releases latest numbers
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is up to 27 from 20. The number of positive cases in Graham County remains at one. Greenlee and Cochise have zero cases, thus far.
Of the 27, 14 of the tests were performed at the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory. The rest were done at private labs.
There have been 265 people tested by the state, 148 people tested negative. Another 102 tests are pending, including those of Pima Elementary School children who were exposed to the virus last week by a staff member.
Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas said he'd be releasing an update Wednesday afternoon.
Arizona prison system adjusts to COVID-19 threat
The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry announced Wednesday the latest proactive measures it is taken to protect inmates and staff from COVID-19.
According to a news release:
· While ADCRR currently has no confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus, the prisons have suspended contact and non-contact legal and non-legal visitation of inmates throughout the prison system.
· Effective immediately, a $4-copay that inmates pay for health care services is being waived for those who are experiencing flu or cold-like symptoms.
· The prisons will provide free hand soap to all inmates upon request, effective immediately. As recommended by ADHS, frequent handwashing remains the preferred method of virus prevention.
· The prisons have stopped all routine internal movement of inmates across all Arizona Prison Complexes. Specialty needs for inmate movements will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. External medical needs will continue based on provider availability.
· All employees entering Arizona prison complexes must undergo an Infectious Disease Symptoms Check that includes a series of health questions. Inmate work crews are already being screened as they depart and re-enter all prison complex facilities.
· All inmate classes provided by local community colleges have been suspended.
· Effective this week, wardens at each Arizona prison complex are initiating a weekly deep cleaning of all facilities. Wardens are also taking part in regular ongoing meetings with leadership to ensure soap, paper towels, hygiene items, and cleaning agents are available for inmates and staff.
· On Monday, the prison system's phone and internet provider began offering inmates two 15-minute phone calls per week at no charge, in addition to the existing phone call and written letter privileges.
