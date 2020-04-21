Back when we first started hearing the words "COVID-19, coronavirus, social distancing" people across the nation put up white lights to spread cheer.
Cathy Konopnicki had a different idea.
She looked at the big olive tree in her front yard on Angel Fire Lane in Safford and thought "gifts."
So for roughly a month, the retired school psychologist and her daughter, Sara, 26, filled Ziplock bags with inspirational messages, lollypops, books for all ages, stuffed animals, Legos, Yo-yos, Beanie babies and other treats and hung them from her tree.
A friend created a sign called "The Giving Tree" and Konopnicki invited friends and strangers alike to her home through Facebook and they helped spread the word, too.
At first just a few people would come by, but it eventually grew to 30-40 per day, she said.
She also received some donations from others who wanted to help out. One mom and her daughter dropped off items three times. The Enchanted Boutique donated headbands and necklaces.
"Some of the parents were just so grateful because you know they've been inside, haven't gone anywhere. They just needed a break so they'd drive out here and it's outside so it's safe," Konopnicki said.
Some people even left messages for her, she said.
A mom wrote a note thanking Konopnicki for raising her teenaged daughter's spirits. One of the books she'd picked from the tree was "How Happiness Happens" by Max Lucado and it helped her.
"It had helped her out a lot. It was so nice to have so many people just feel like this was a huge ray of sunshine," Konopnicki said.
Oddly enough, the girl came the week after Konopnicki had originally planned to shut the tree down.
"I was going to stop at Easter, which was three weeks, but I just kept feeling that that wasn't the right time, I needed to do it another week," Konopnicki said. " didn't know why, but it was such an impression. So I decided 'OK, I'll do it another week' and I got other messages from people that week and I thought, 'Oh this is why.'"
All and all, Konopnicki thinks roughly 500 people visited the tree.
"I was just really happy. You could tell the kids were super excited and the mothers, they had big smiles on their faces. Some were videoing their kids going up and choosing something or they were taking pictures," Konopnicki said. "I just was so happy for them. They had something fun and happy to do, something they could do together and that brightened up their lives, at least for a few minutes."
Konopnicki said she and Sara enjoyed the last month so much, they have decided to continue helping people, but in a different way.
Starting Tuesday, April 21, they will begin taking food donations for local food banks.