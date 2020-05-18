According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Monday the number of COVID-19 cases that have been documented in Arizona is 14,170. That number was 13,937 on Sunday.
The number of positive cases diagnosed overall in Graham County is now 20. The number in Greenlee County is two. Cochise County has recorded 46 cases.
According to the Cochise County Health Department, of the 46 cases diagnosed since the beginning of the outbreak, eight required hospitalization and three spent time in the ICU. The website indicates 38 have been released from isolation.
Of the Graham County cases, Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas said at least two have fully recovered and several of the others are no longer in isolation.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 686.
The number of people tested by the state so far is 212,784. On Sunday, that number was 203,006. The percentage that have tested positive is 6.0 percent. In late April, the percentage was 9 percent.
The CDC is reporting 31,967 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases since Jan. 22 to 1,467,065. The agency is also reporting 1,394 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 88,709.