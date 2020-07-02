A third Graham County resident with COVID-19 has died.
The patient was in their 40s and lived in the Gila Valley; in order to preserve their privacy Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas said he would not be releasing additional information.
Douglas also announced Friday evening that eight other new cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed, bringing the county's total number of cases to 125. Eighty-nine of the patients are still ill.
Four of the new patients are from Safford and the others are from Pima.
The ages of the 125 positive cases: (22) under 20, (31) 21-34 years old, (49) 35-64 years old, (23) 65 years old plus.
The Centers for Disease Control reported 54,357 new cases Thursday, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to nearly 2.7 million. The agency also reported 725 new deaths, bringing that total to 128,024.
Douglas again reiterated the need to wear masks in situations where 6 feet of distance can not be maintained. He also wanted to remind people to frequently wash their hands.