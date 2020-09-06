The Graham County Health Department announced 13 new COVID-19 cases Sunday night, bringing the total number of cases documented since March to 763.
According to a news release, 10 of the new victims are members of the San Carlos Apache tribe, two are from Safford and one is from Thatcher.
Of the 763 patients, 497 have recovered and 22 have died.
As of Saturday night, Greenlee County had documented 58 cases, two deaths and 55 recoveries.
The State of Arizona reported 250 new cases Sunday and 14 deaths. The state's now up to 205,766 total cases since the start of the pandemic and 5,221 deaths.
The U.S. Centers of Disease Control is reporting more than 6.2 million cases nationwide and 188,051 deaths. There have been 292,055 cases reported in the last seven days.