Graham County's COVID-19 cases jumped by 30 Sunday and Greenlee County's increased by four.
According to their respective health departments, the total number of cases documented in Graham County has now reached 396 and Greenlee County 52.
There are 101 people awaiting test results in Greenlee County. There are so many labs conducting tests in Graham County, health officials said it's difficult to determine how many are waiting results in that county.
Eighty-three of Graham County's patients have recovered and six have died. Twenty-eight Greenlee County patients have recovered and two have died.
Of the new patients in Graham County, 11 are from Safford, three from Thatcher, two from Pima, one from Ft. Thomas and thirteen from San Carlos Apache Tribe.
The ages of the 396 positive cases: (59) 20 and under, (155) 21-44 years old, (54) 45-54 years old, (46) 55-64, (82) 65 years old plus.
Health officials are asking people to remember to wear their masks, maintain at least six feet distance from others and wash their hands frequently.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported 64,582 new cases and 969 deaths Sunday. The total number of cases nationwide since the start of the pandemic is over 4.1 million. The number of people who have died is 145,982.