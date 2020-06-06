The Arizona Department of Health Services reported Saturday that the state has now recorded 25,451 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and 1,042 deaths.
According to the state, Graham County has documented 39 cases and Greenlee County nine.
Two Graham County residents with COVID-19 have died, but both had underlying health conditions. The majority of those diagnosed prior to May 25 have recovered.
Greenlee County health officials said Friday night they have 10 COVID-19 cases. It's not know why there is a discrepancy, between the state and county, but it's not uncommon for the state to re-assign cases to other counties once more facts about patients are discovered.
One patient has died in Greenlee County and two have recovered. Nine Greenlee County residents are waiting for their test results.
The state reported Saturday 122 Cochise County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. According to county officials, as of Friday five have died and 59 patients have been released from isolation. Thirteen of the patients were hospitalized at some point, six of them have been in ICU.
On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control reported 20,555 new cases, bringing the total number of diagnosed cases to 1,862,656. It also reported 1,035 new deaths, bringing that total to 108,064.