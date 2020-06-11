Although Graham County Health Department has seen an increase in the number of COVID-19 numbers since Gov. Doug Ducey’s stay-at-home order was lifted, officials are not alarmed.
The increase was expected and Mount Graham Regional Medical Center is handling it, said Brian Douglas, health department director.
The concern since the start of the pandemic has always been to make sure the hospital “would not be overrun with sick patients” and Graham County residents have done their part to make sure that’s not the case, Douglas said.
As of Thursday morning, Graham County has recorded 48 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started.
The first 23 patients were contained within two clusters. The remaining 25 patients are part of four active clusters, Douglas said.
With the exception of the elderly patient who died, everyone diagnosed prior to May 25 has recovered, Douglas said.
Douglas noticed several counties, including Cochise, are connecting patients to an increase in cases in Mexico, but that has not happened in Graham County so far.
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported Thursday that the state has documented 1,412 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 31,264. The agency also reported 32 new deaths, bringing the total to 1,127.
Greenlee County has now documented 11 COVID-19 cases. Two people are awaiting test results. One patient has died in Greenlee County and two have recovered.
The state reported Thursday that 171 Cochise County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. According to county officials, as of Thursday, five have died and 71 patients have been released from isolation. Fourteen of the patients were hospitalized at some point, six of them have been in ICU.
According to the state, as of Thursday, there were 1,2791 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 278 were on ventilators and 429 were in ICU. The state reported that, overall, 78 percent of the state’s ICU beds were in use. Thirty-eight percent of the state’s ventilators were in use on Wednesday.
One hundred and twenty-nine COVID-19 patients were released from the hospital Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control reported 17,376 new cases, bringing the total number of diagnosed cases to 1,973,797. It also reported 950 new deaths, bringing that total to 112,133.